After turmoil, Haiti gets hit with deadly quake killing over 300 

In what has added to the misery of Haiti, a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the country hard, triggering large scale destruction. Around 304 people have died and at least 1,800 others have been hurt along with the destruction of hundreds of homes.

In the Caribbean island nation, people rushed onto streets to seek safety and help others, who are trapped in the rubble of collapsed hotels, homes and other structures.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre of the quake was about 125 km west of Port-au-Prince.

The earthquake struck the southwestern part of the nation on Saturday. The aftershocks were felt throughout the day and late into the night.

The residents of Haiti are already witnessing a tough time due to coronavirus pandemic, a presidential assassination and deepening poverty.

Many people are now living on streets as several residents have become homeless after the destruction of their homes while others are worrying about their safety in the fractured homes.

Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was rushing aid to areas where towns were destroyed and hospitals overwhelmed with incoming patients. He also declared a one-month state of emergency for the whole country.

As Tropical Storm Grace may reach Haiti late on Monday or early Tuesday, the situation could worsen by early next week.

(With inputs from agencies)