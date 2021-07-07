Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated, wife injured; World leaders pay tribute

In a shocking announcement, Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph reported that President Jovenel Moise has been assassinated.

"A group of individuals who have not been identified, some of whom were speaking Spanish and English, attacked the private residence of the President of the Republic and fatally injured the Head of State," Joseph said in a statement.

The First Lady, Martine Moïse, was also shot along with the deceased President, but she has survived the attack and is currently under strict security and medical observation.

As per initial reports, Moise family was attacked in his home in the hills above Port-au-Prince.

Claude has urged the country to stay calm and has assured that "all measures have been taken to ensure the continuity of the State and to protect the Nation. Democracy and the Republic will win out."

As of now, Claude Joseph has taken control of the Caribbean country.

Jovenel Moise was the 58th President of Haiti who had taken the office in February 2017 after being declared the winner of the November 2016 election.

This was not the first time Moise was attacked. In February 2021, Moise had claimed that an attempt to take his life was blocked by the local police. "I thank my head of security at the palace. The goal of these people was to make an attempt on my life. That plan was aborted," local media had quoted him.

His assassination has come at a time when the country has been battling an alarming increase of armed gangs in the country.

The US has offered condolences after the leader's assassination and has assured that the Joe Biden-led government "will be helpful in any way to the people of Haiti, to the government of Haiti," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Boris Johnson, the UK Prime Minister, also offered his prayers for the Moise family after the 'abhorrent act' that killed the President. "I am shocked and saddened at the death of President Moïse. Our condolences are with his family and the people of Haiti. This is an abhorrent act and I call for calm at this time," Johnson tweeted.