Germany ‘set for biggest rise in greenhouse gases' for 30 years

As per a report released by an environmental think tank, Germany is forecast to record its biggest rise in greenhouse gas emissions since 1990 this year.

Berlin-based Agora Energiewende has said that the country’s emissions would probably rise by the equivalent of 47m tons of carbon dioxide.

This means that Germany’s emissions will be about 37 per cent lower than in 1990.

It had aimed to cut emissions by 40 per cent by 2020, and met the target last year but only due to the economic downturn.

The report relies on data from the first half of 2021 to forecast total emissions equivalent to 760-812m tons of CO2 for the full year.

The report highlights a significant increase in consumption of fossil fuels across the building, industrial and transport sectors.

If this is confirmed, the German government will be required by law to introduce urgent measures to reduce those sectoral emissions.