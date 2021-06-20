Top 10 world news: Taliban says Islamic system the way for Afghan peace, Israel condemns Iran presidential elections & more

The Taliban has reiterated that they are in favour of peace talks but added that the way to peace lies in Islamic system. This comes at a time when Afghanistan is witnessing a surge of violence across the country ever since May when the United States military began its final withdrawal. In other news, After ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi won the Iran presidential elections by a huge margin, the country's arch-enemy Israel's newly elected Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has condemned the elections while calling Raisi the 'most extreme president yet' said that his would be "A regime of brutal hangmen". Israel also said that Iran must never be allowed to have weapons of mass destruction, referring to the revamp negotiations for the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal between Iran and P5+1.

'Islamic system' only way to Afghan peace: Taliban

The Taliban says that they are committed to peace talks, but also insisted that a 'genuine Islamic system' in Afghanistan was the only way to end war and ensure rights including those of women.

Israel PM Bennett weighs against nuclear talks with Iran's 'hangmen regime'

Condemning the election of hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi as Iran president, Israel's new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called Iran "A regime of brutal hangmen".

Iran says nuclear talks to be adjourned for consultations in capitals

Adjourning the talks on Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), negotiators from Iran and the P5+1 countries will be returning to their respective country capitals for consultations, as according to the Iran delegation chief, remaining differences cannot be overcome so easily.

Israel says Iran's Raisi extreme, committed to nuclear programme

Condemning Iran's newly-elected president Ebrahim Raisi, Israel said that he was its most extreme president yet and committed to quickly advancing Tehran's nuclear programme.

Hong Kong seeking closer integration with mainland China, Lam says

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam in a statement said that Hong Kong's strategy to strengthen the city's global financial hub status is through greater integration with mainland China, now that Beijing has helped restore 'stability' in the city.

New compensation offer made over Suez Canal blockage: Lawyer

The owners of Ever More, a giant container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March have made a new offer in a compensation dispute with the canal authority.

Israeli cabinet orders inquiry on deadly festival stampede

Israel's new government has approved an official inquiry into the Mount Meron stampede that took the lives of 45, in April. The incident happened at a Jewish pilgrimage site long deemed dangerously crowded by authorities.

Pope backs Myanmar bishops' appeal for humanitarian corridor

Pope Francis on Sunday made an appeal to Myanmar's military junta to allow air to reach hungry, displace people who have fled the fighting since February 1 coup. He also made an appeal to respect religious sites as places of sanctuary.

Russian envoy to US returns to Washington with optimistic mindset: RIA

After President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden agreed to return their respective ambassadors to Washington and Moscow during their talks in Geneva, Russia's ambassador to US, Anatoly Antonov, was in an optimistic mood ahead of his return to Washington, expecting meetings scheduled with US colleagues next week to be constructive.

Myanmar protesters wear flowers to mark Suu Kyi's birthday

Anti-coup protesters in Myanmar donned flowers in their hair Saturday to mark the birthday of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who remains under house arrest and is due to face court again next week.