Pope backs Myanmar bishops' appeal for humanitarian corridor

Pope Francis on Sunday made an appeal to Myanmar's military junta to allow air to reach hungry, displace people who have fled the fighting since February 1 coup. He also made an appeal to respect religious sites as places of sanctuary. He was speaking at his Sunday blessing in St Peter's Square.

Pope Francis said that he wanted to "add" his "voice" to appeal made by Myanmar's Catholic bishops last week.

The Pope spoke of "heartbreaking experience of thousands of people in that country who are displaced and are dying of hunger"

He backed Myanmar Bishops' appeal for a humanitarian corridor in order to get aid to displaced people and to respect churches, pagodas, monasteries, mosques, temples, schools and hospitals, as neutral places of refuge.

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday called for a stop to the flow of arms to Myanmar and urged the military to respect November election results and release political detainees, including detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

