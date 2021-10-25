Top 10 world news: Sudan coup, Former spy calls Saudi prince a 'psychopath' and more

German officials have expressed concern over Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's threat to expel ambassadors from NATO allies, including the United States as they demanded the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala, adding that they did not receive any communication from the government.

Meanwhile, a former Saudi spy has made sensational claims against Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, describing him as a psychopath and a killer.

In other news, research has found that rapid thawing of permafrost, which covers around 23 million square kilometres in the northern hemisphere, can potentially release antibiotic-resistant bacteria and unknown viruses.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Sudan's general declares state of emergency, dissolves government

Sudan's General Fattah al-Burhan declared a state of emergency as soldiers arrested cabinet members. He said, "We guarantee the armed forces' commitment to completing the democratic transition until we hand over to a civilian elected government."

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman a 'psychopath' and 'killer': Ex-spy

A top spy for Saudi Arabia has made sensational claims about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, calling him a 'psychopath' and a 'killer. The former spymaster also claimed that the crown prince sent mercenaries to kill him when he was living in exile in Canada.

Israel will suffer 'thousands of billion dollars' in damage if it attacks us: Iran Security Chief

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, has warned that if Israel attacks Iran, it would face severe economic consequences.

Studying permafrost: Thaw could release bacteria and viruses; scientists alarmed

A study has found that the rapid thawing of permafrost in the Arctic has the potential to release antibiotic-resistant bacteria and unknown viruses. Additionally, radioactive waste from cold war nuclear reactors and submarines can also be released.

One year since Jack Ma's speech, Alibaba has lost $344 billion: Report

A recent report indicates that in just a year, Alibaba has lost $344 billion in market capitalisation, the largest ever decline in shareholder value.

Frances Haugen to testify about Facebook and online harm

Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower, will testify before MPs and peers scrutinising the online safety bill. Haugen said Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg had not shown any willingness to protect the public from the harm his company has caused.

Japan spots Russian warships after joint drills with China

Following a joint patrol of Russian and Chinese warships in the Pacific, Japan said Russian ships had entered the Sea of Japan after passing through the Tsushima Strait.

'Non-binary' US lawmaker complains as state governor says ‘there's no such thing’

Oklahoma state representative Mauree Turner who identifies as "non-binary" has complained about the Republican Governor of Oklahoma Kevin Stitt's claim that "non-binary sex" doesn't exist. Turner claims the governor's views "adamantly oppose" her existence.

Germany 'concerned' after Erdogan threatens to expel foreign envoys

Germany expressed concern following Erdogan's threat to expel ambassadors from ten countries and added that no notification had been received from the government.

'Tired of this sh*t': Superman colourist quits DC Comics after superhero's bisexual revelation & new motto

The colourist who was working for DC Comics has announced that he has quit the job due to changes made to characters. This comes after DC recently announced Man of Steel's son would have a new motto and will be bisexual.