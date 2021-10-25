Sudan's general declares state of emergency, dissolves government

Sudan's General Fattah al-Burhan declared a state of emergency in the country as soldiers arrested members of the country's cabinet.

Burhan said: "We guarantee the armed forces' commitment to completing the democratic transition until we hand over to a civilian elected government."

The general announced elections to be held on July 2023. The army detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok as he was moved to an undisclosed location in an apparent coup on Monday.

Reports claimed people came out on the streets amid gunfire around the military's headquarters in Khartoum. Reports said several people were injured in the clashes. Sudan's top general declared the formation of a new government in a televised address.

Burhan said: "To rectify the revolution's course, we have decided to declare a state of emergency nationwide... dissolve the transitional sovereign council, and dissolve the cabinet."

Reports claimed internet services was cut and roads shut as soldiers took over the country. International condemnation against the military was swift as French President Macron called for the release of PM Hamdok and the EU asked for the "transition process" to be put back.

