'Tired of this sh*t': Superman colourist quits DC Comics after superhero's bisexual revelation & new motto

The colourist who was working for DC Comics has announced that he has quit the job due to big changes made to characters. DC recently announced Man of Steel son will be bisexual and a new motto.



Colourist Gabe Eltaeb has announced he's not renewing his contract with DC Comics, on a YouTube livestream with fellow former DC Comics worker Ethan Van Sciver.



In response to the decision to make the Man of Steel bisexual, Eltaeb said during a recent podcast, “I’m finishing out my contract with DC. I’m tired of this s**t,”.



Gabe added: “I’m tired of them ruining these characters; they don’t have a right to do this.”

He then specifically hit out at Superman’s new motto, which has been changed from ‘Truth, Justice and the American Way’ to ‘Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow’.

During the DC FanDome event, DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee announced the new mission statement of Superhero, who famously fought for 'Truth, Justice and the American Way.' Sticking with the truth and justice, the new motto of Man of Steel is all about ''Truth, Justice, and A Better Tomorrow''.



''What really p*ssed me off was saying truth, justice, and a better world,'' he added. ''F**k that it was Truth, Justice, and the American way. My Grandpa almost died in World War II; we don't have a right to destroy sh*t that people died for to give us. It's a bunch of f**king nonsense.''

''They call us bigots and racist and s***, I would ask them, find me in the f***ing mainstream, not on the fringes, one f***ing book, one f***Ing t-shirt, one movie that says leftism is bad and conservatism is good, find it for me, they f***ing won’t, they’re not letting people have a voice, they’re the f***ing bigots. Sorry, that’s been bottled up for five years.'' He added.



As per the reports, Eltaeb had most recently been working on 'Superman: Son of Kal-El', and was supposed to be the colourist for the upcoming issue where current Superman Jon Kent – the son of Clark Kent – comes out as bisexual.