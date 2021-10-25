'Non-binary' US lawmaker complains as state governor says ‘there's no such thing’

After Republican Governor of US state of Oklahoma Kevin Stitt insisted there was "no such thing as non-binary sex", a Democratic state representative, who identifies as "non-binary" complained.

Stitt made remark after a legal settlement prompted the Oklahoma State Department of Health to begin allowing residents to identify as non-binary on their birth certificates. The governor explained that he believes the change was made without "proper approval or oversight."

In a statement last week, Stitt said, "I believe that people are created by God to be male or female. Period. There is no such thing as non-binary sex and I, wholeheartedly, condemn the purported OSDH court settlement that was entered into by rogue activists, who acted without receiving proper approval or oversight... I will be taking whatever action necessary to protect Oklahoma values and our way of life."

Oklahoma state Rep Mauree Turner claimed the governor's views "adamantly oppose" her existence.

As per Fox 25, Turner said, "If you have to work with people who adamantly oppose your existence, right, to the point to where we can't work together, you can't talk to me, you can't talk to me like I'm a human being, you don't see me, that damages anyone’s working relationship."

"To be able to have that autonomy and have that part, that real intimate part of you really kind of recognised in a big way is really, really important in more ways than one," Turner added.

