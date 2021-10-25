US lawmakers seek info from Fauci over alleged experiments on puppies

Dr Anthony Fauci, who is US President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, is facing a surge in demand from lawmakers to share information regarding the alleged use of an experimental drug on puppies. The demand has come from both the parties of the country.

On Friday, Democratic and Republican lawmakers sent a letter to Biden and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases with a request to share details regarding the alleged infection of 44 beagle puppies with parasites in order to test an experimental drug on them, the Hill reported.

"We write with grave concerns about reports of costly, cruel, and unnecessary tax-payer funded experiments on dogs commissioned by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases," said the letter, which was signed by Republican South Carolina Rep Nancy Mace and 23 other lawmakers.

The letter goes on to state that according to invoices obtained through a Freedom of Information Act filing, cordectomies were performed on six- to eight-month-old dogs.

"As you are likely aware, a cordectomy, also known as 'devocalisation,' involves splitting a dog's vocal cords in order to prevent them from barking, howling, or crying," the letter points out, explaining that this type of procedure is opposed by organisations, such as the American Veterinary Medical Association and the American Animal Hospital Association.

