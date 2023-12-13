Top 10 world news: Security breach at Indian Parliament, Nijjar killing row, and more

In the latest, up to six people are believed to have played a role in the security breach at the Indian Parliament on December 13. The disturbance occurred with two individuals causing a commotion within the lower house (Lok Sabha), two stationed outside near Transport Bhavan, and an additional two currently evading authorities, allegedly providing shelter to the four and conspiring in the plan. In other news, in anticipation of Pakistan's upcoming national elections set for February 2024, former Prime Minister Imran Khan faced charges on Wednesday (Dec 13) related to the unauthorised disclosure of state secrets.

As many as six people are said to have been involved in the Indian Parliament security breach on Wednesday (Dec 13), multiple reports have claimed. The two men who caused the commotion inside the well of the lower house (Lok Sabha), two outside the parliament near Transport Bhavan and two others who are currently on the run but supposedly gave shelter to the four and hatched the plan.

Ahead of Pakistan's national elections scheduled for February 2024, former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday (Dec 13) was indicted on the charges of leaking state secrets. The cricketer-turned-politician is already imprisoned since August after being convicted of selling state gifts when he was prime minister.

The government of Canada, in its official response to a Hinduphobia petition before the House of Commons, said it “rejects all forms of hate and discrimination and believes all Canadians must stand up against it where and whenever it is encountered.”

The Israeli military has initiated the flooding of Hamas's extensive tunnel network in Gaza by pumping seawater into the underground infrastructure, as confirmed by US officials briefed on Israeli military operations, reported The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Warning bells have been ringing in the White House for quite some time now, and per the administration’s own officials, Donald Trump is to be blamed for this.

Last week, the former US president said he wanted to be a “dictator for one day” if re-elected to a second term. In response, White House officials declared him the biggest threat to American democracy.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a recent interview, has claimed that the allegations he levelled against India over its involvement in the killing of pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar were intended to "put a chill" on New Delhi amid strained diplomatic ties between the two countries.

A Thai Member of Parliament was sentenced for six years in jail, before she was released on a USD 14,000 bail, under the country's harsh lese-majeste laws which punish people heavily for what is perceived as criticism of the Thai monarchy. Rukchanok "Ice" Srinork (28) has pleaded not guilty to posting tweets which were perceived to be critical of the monarchy. When she was granted bail, she was warned that she should not repeat the offence.

Christian Lanng, the CEO of San Francisco-based tech company Tradeshift, is facing shocking accusations in a lawsuit filed by a former employee, referred to as Jane Doe. The suit alleges Lanng coerced her into signing a sex slavery contract and subjected her to years of sexual abuse.

Samir Shah, the incoming chair of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) told British Members of Parliament on Wednesday (Dec 13) that the tweets made by sports presenter Gary Lineker mocking Conservative Party MPs broke th news corporation's social media guidelines. Shah told the committee of MPs that the tweets appeared to be breaching the rules “on the face of it”.