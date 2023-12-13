LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Tesla recalls two million vehicles in US over Autopilot issue

WashingtonEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Dec 13, 2023, 06:19 PM IST
main img

File photo of the Tesla logo. Currently, the automaker doesn't import cars directly to India due to the high tariffs that are levied. Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The more than two million vehicles recalled include models across the Tesla lineup of cars. It covers almost all cars Tesla sold in the US after it activated autopilot in 2015. The Elon Musk-led carmaker will send a software update to fix the issue with Autopilot

Tesla, the electric car giant, is recalling more than 2 million vehicles following an investigation into its Autopilot functionality found that it can be fooled and a misuse was possible. The two-year investigation was carried out by the National Highway Traffc Safety Administration (NHTSA), the US auto safety regulator. The watchdog looked into the Autopilot system after series of crashes involving the system. Some of the crashes were deadly.

The NHTSA has said that the Autopilot does not adequately monitor whether the drivers are paying attention while the system is on. Contrary to its name, the Autopilot is a partially automated system and requires that the human driver keeps their hands on the steering wheel even when the system is on. The regulator has said that this “can lead to foreseeable misuse of the system.”

Watch | Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones reinstated on X after Musk poll

×

The more than two million vehicles recalled include models across the Tesla lineup of cars. It covers almost all cars Tesla sold in the US after it activated autopilot in 2015. The Elon Musk-led carmaker will send a software update to fix the issue with Autopilot.

trending now

The company has said that it will release over-the-air software which will "incorporate additional controls and alerts to those already existing on affected vehicles to further encourage the driver to adhere to their continuous driving responsibility whenever Autosteer is engaged," as reported by Reuters

As per The Associated Press, Tesla has admitted to NHTSA that Autopilot controls “may not be sufficient to prevent driver misuse.”

The documents posted by NHTSA reportedly say that Tesla's software update will add more controls and alerts “to further encourage the driver to adhere to their continuous driving responsibility,.”

The 'Autopilot'

Tesla's Autopilot system can automatically steer, accelerate and brake the car within its lane. The enhanced Autopilot can help in changing lanes but it is not an autonomous system.

Since 2016, the NHTSA has opened more than three dozen investigations into Tesla crashes involving Autopilot system.

The watchdog has pointed out that a driver may potentially deny reponsibility for a crash when Autopilot was on intentionally or unintentionally if he is not able to intervene to prevent the crash.

Tesla did not immediately release a public statement on this matter.

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Manas Joshi

Manas Joshi is a journalist working with WION digital news team. He likes to resolutely maintain that this space is inadequate to mention his varied interests, some of which, are in focus time-to-time based on whatever catches his immediate fancy. To check out his Xs, search @ManasJoshi on X (formerly Twitter) or follow this link (https://twitter.com/ManasJoshi).

RELATED

World’s first AI-powered campaign caller ‘Ashley’ deployed ahead of 2024 elections in US

Meta flouted copyrights to train its AI 'Llama' despite warning from lawyers, claims lawsuit by authors

Controversial spy cameras being sold on Amazon despite manufacturing firms facing legal action over gadgets