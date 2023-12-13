'Body belongs to master': Former assistant accuses tech CEO of turning her into 'sex slave'

Christian Lanng, the CEO of San Francisco-based tech company Tradeshift, is facing shocking accusations in a lawsuit filed by a former employee, referred to as Jane Doe. The suit alleges Lanng coerced her into signing a sex slavery contract and subjected her to years of sexual abuse.

Doe claims Lanng forced her to sign a nine-page contract just months after hiring her as his executive assistant.

The contract allegedly mandated her constant sexual availability, with explicit instructions on her conduct and appearance. It specified that she must kneel and inquire about Lanng's needs upon their private meetings.

Submission and punishment

The contract required complete submission to Lanng in all aspects, outlining no boundaries for refusal. The assistant was obligated to accept any punishment without showing anger, frustration, or resistance.

Additionally, she was contractually obliged to maintain a specific weight range, adding an unsettling dimension to the alleged exploitation.

“The slave agrees to submit completely to the master in all ways. There are no boundaries of place, time, or situation in which the slave may willfully refuse to obey the directive of the master without risking punishment,” the contract read, according to the lawsuit.

Doe asserted that she signed the contract out of fear of losing her job, stating her love for the role, the significant work she was doing, and her reluctance to jeopardise her opportunity at Tradeshift.

Lanng, terminated earlier in the year for "gross misconduct on multiple grounds" following allegations of sexual assault and harassment, vehemently denies the accusations.

He asserts that the relationship with his assistant was consensual, rejecting the claims of abuse as "shocking and vile."

“The claims in this lawsuit are defamatory and not reflective of my past relationship with the plaintiff. The shocking and vile claims in the lawsuit are categorically false, and I reject allegations that I subjected someone to any form of abuse during my tenure as CEO or at any other time of my life,” he said, according to a statement obtained by the Post.

Also watch | Over 100 McDonald's workers report sexual harassment at workplace The CEO acknowledged an error in judgment for hiring someone with whom he had a romantic relationship but states that it did not violate company policies.

He categorically denied any form of abuse during his tenure as CEO and vows not to repeat such a mistake in the future.