Israel starts flooding seawater in Gaza tunnels to dismantle Hamas network: Report

The Israeli military has initiated the flooding of Hamas's extensive tunnel network in Gaza by pumping seawater into the underground infrastructure, as confirmed by US officials briefed on Israeli military operations, reported The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Reports from late October suggested that Israeli military leaders were contemplating inundating Hamas's tunnels before launching a ground invasion into Gaza, and it appears that these flooding operations are now underway.

Hamas is known to have constructed its tunnels beneath civilian infrastructure, including schools and hospitals. The use of seawater from the Mediterranean is one of several methods employed by Israel to clear and eliminate these tunnels.

While the spokesperson for the Israeli defence minister has not yet made any comments, citing the classified nature of the tunnel operations, Israeli officials reportedly argue that Hamas's underground system has been instrumental in facilitating the group's battlefield operations.

The tunnels are reportedly used for storing rockets and munitions and serving as a command and control infrastructure for the group's leaders.

The utility of seawater has raised some concerns among the officials of the Biden administration about potential risks to Gaza's freshwater supply.

Earlier, President Biden while speaking over the prospect of flooding of tunnels commented on the uncertain fate of more than 100 hostages believed to be held by Hamas in the very tunnels.

The flooding process, expected to last weeks, commenced with the addition of two pumps to the five already installed, and initial tests have been conducted.

While some Biden administration officials express concerns about the effectiveness of using seawater and its potential impact on Gaza's freshwater supply, others believe it could be a viable technique to destroy portions of the tunnel network.

