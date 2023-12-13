No election for jailed Imran Khan? Former Pakistan PM indicted in cypher case
Imran Khan as well as his then foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were indicted by a special court hearing the cypher case in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail.
Ahead of Pakistan's national elections scheduled for February 2024, former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday (Dec 13) was indicted on the charges of leaking state secrets. The cricketer-turned-politician is already imprisoned since August after being convicted of selling state gifts when he was prime minister.
Imran Khan is no longer the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after he was replaced by a barrister named Gohar Khan on Dec 2.
