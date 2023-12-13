LIVE TV
No election for jailed Imran Khan? Former Pakistan PM indicted in cypher case

New DelhiEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Dec 13, 2023, 04:41 PM IST
Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his then foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Photograph:(Reuters)

Imran Khan as well as his then foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were indicted by a special court hearing the cypher case in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail.

Ahead of Pakistan's national elections scheduled for February 2024, former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday (Dec 13) was indicted on the charges of leaking state secrets. The cricketer-turned-politician is already imprisoned since August after being convicted of selling state gifts when he was prime minister. 

Imran Khan is no longer the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after he was replaced by a barrister named Gohar Khan on Dec 2. 

Imran Khan as well as his then foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were indicted by a special court hearing the cypher case in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail.

More information will be added soon. 

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

