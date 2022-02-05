Top 10 world news: Scott Morrison accused of being 'hypocrite', Taliban releases women prisoners, and more

US President Joe Biden's administration has waived sanctions on Iran's civilian nuclear programme. Also, the Taliban on Friday released 14 women prisoners in Kabul in a bid to tackle global pressure. Office of Prisons Administration (OPA) of the Taliban announced that they have freed 14 women from the female prison in Kabul.

United States waives sanctions on Iran's civilian nuclear programme

US President Joe Biden's administration has waived sanctions on Iran's civilian nuclear programme.

Beijing is hosting 2022 Winter Olympics with 100% artificial snow: Report

Beijing kicked off the 2022 Winter Olympics with the opening ceremony on Friday. As many as 84 countries are participating in the games.

Australia's Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce accuses Scott Morrison of being ‘hypocrite and liar’

Australia's Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce has accused Scott Morrison of being a ''hypocrite and liar'' in leaked texts.

Taliban releases 14 women prisoners in Kabul amid global pressure

The Taliban on Friday released 14 women prisoners in Kabul in a bid to tackle global pressure. Office of Prisons Administration (OPA) of the Taliban announced that they have freed 14 women from the female prison in Kabul.

Traffic leading to divorces in this Indian city, claims ex-chief minister's wife

Indian state Maharashtra's former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis has claimed that Mumbai's traffic is the cause of three per cent of divorces in the city.

Couple finds their adult daughter is not biologically related to her father; sues fertility clinic

An Ohio couple is suing a fertility clinic for a fertility mixup. Mike and Jeanine Harvey recently discovered that their now-adult daughter is not biologically related to her father.

Dutch trawler dumps over 100,000 dead fish into Atlantic Ocean off French coast, triggering fury

A Dutch-fishing vessel, the world’s second-biggest fishing trawler, dumped more than 100,000 dead fish into the Atlantic Ocean off the French coast, sending shockwaves across the country.

Former staff at Australia’s Thailand embassy held for installing spy cameras at women’s bathrooms

A former employee at Australia’s embassy in Bangkok was indicted over claims that placed multiple spy cameras were in women’s bathrooms at the building, local media reported.

Dutch residents planning to chuck eggs at superyacht of billionaire Jeff Bezos

Almost 1,200 Dutch residents are planning an event in which they will throw eggs at the superyacht of billionaire Jeff Bezos.

Irish woman lists husband for sale on auction due to this hilarious reason

An Irish woman put her husband for sale on an auction site after he left her alone with their kids and went on an impromptu fishing trip.