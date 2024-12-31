Russian President Vladimir Putin marked 25 years in power on Tuesday (Dec 31) which is also New Year's Eve. Giving his New Year's speech to citizens, President Putin said that Russians should be proud of what their country had done during his time in power.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, The New Year's Eve celebrations have begun all across the world as people have enthusiastically started the countdown on December 31. The transition to 2025 will unfurl in a striking wave of celebrations as each region marks the occasion at different times due to the Earth’s rotation and diverse time zones.

In other news, Yemen has passed a death sentence for the Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, who has been in jail since 2017 for allegedly murdering a Yemeni national. As per media reports, the death sentence will be executed within a month.

Advertisment

Click on the headlines to read the full stories.

Russia's Putin marks 25 years in power, praises nation's achievements in New Year's Eve speech

Advertisment

Russian President Vladimir Putin marked 25 years in power on Tuesday (Dec 31) which is also New Year's Eve. Giving his New Year's speech to citizens, President Putin said that Russians should be proud of what their country had done during his time in power.

New Year 2025 Celebrations Live Updates: Japan welcomes the New Year with ringing bells, S Korea cancels celebration after plane crash

The New Year's Eve celebrations have begun all across the world as people have enthusiastically started the countdown on December 31. The transition to 2025 will unfurl in a striking wave of celebrations as each region marks the occasion at different times due to the Earth’s rotation and diverse time zones. The celebration notes the global unity, as from small islands in the Pacific to energetic and busyv cities, all welcomes the New York with some passion and thrill.

Yemen sanctions death sentence to Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, India responds

Yemen has passed a death sentence for the Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, who has been in jail since 2017 for allegedly murdering a Yemeni national. As per media reports, the death sentence will be executed within a month.

India: Farmers leader Dallewal to take medical aid if Centre agrees to talk, Punjab tells SC

The Punjab government on Tuesday (Dec 31) informed the Supreme Court of India that farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on fast-unto-death for more than a month now, would accept medical treatment if the Centre agreed to speak to the protesting farmers.

Major cities in India announce traffic restrictions on New Year's Eve. Check details

It's the time for celebrations in India on the occasion of New Year's Eve. To ensure the celebrations go smoothly, police in major cities including New Delhi and Mumbai, have imposed certain restrictions on the movement of traffic.

China declares two new counties, one of them created out of large parts of India's Aksai Chin

China has created new counties in Xinjiang, out of which, one is made up mainly of Indian territory that it illegally occupied in Aksai Chin.

Manipur CM apologises for ethnic clashes, says 'forgive and forget'

Chief Minister of the Indian State of Manipur, N Biren Singh, apologised on Tuesday (Dec 31) for the ethnic clashes and unfortunate developments in the northeastern state that started in 2023.

‘I’m not particularly afraid’: Japan’s Ishiba moves into 'haunted' PM house

Shigeru Ishiba began moving into the Japanese prime minister's official residence in central Tokyo on Saturday despite the paranormal tales about the building that witnessed military rebellions, according to Reuters. Ishiba dismissed the concerns that the residence is haunted by spirits that had tried to depose previous leaders.

BGT: 'Nobody can....', Sunil Gavaskar shares his take on Rohit and Kohli's Test future

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar shared his take on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Test future after India's MCG Test defeat versus Australia, on Monday (Dec 30), in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). India lost the fourth and penultimate Test by 184 runs, in pursuit of 340 on Day 5, as Rohit and Kohli's poor run continued.

Kate Beckinsale speaks out in support of Blake Lively, reveals she has been 'felt up' on film sets

Kate Beckinsale has extended her support to Blake Lively amid her legal battle against It Ends With Us director and actor Justin Baldoni. Beckinsale shared a video on social media and said she too had been "assaulted” and “felt up” on film sets, and was insulted and called “a cunt” and “a bitch” when she complained.