Kate Beckinsale has extended her support to Blake Lively amid her legal battle against It Ends With Us director and actor Justin Baldoni. Beckinsale shared a video on social media and said she too had been "assaulted” and “felt up” on film sets, and was insulted and called “a cunt” and “a bitch” when she complained.

Blake Lively has filed a lawsuit against Baldoni accusing him of sexual harassment and bullying on the sets of It Ends With Us.

What Beckinsale said

In the video, Beckinsale says that, while she has never met Lively or Baldoni, she has been “following as a lot of people have, the situation”. The actress also highlighted, “This machine that goes into effect when a woman complains about something legitimately offensive, upsetting, harmful, whatever, in this industry.”



In the video, Beckinsale recounts her own negative experiences, saying she has “47 million stories” like this. She says, “At the age of 18, (I was) felt up by somebody that I trusted on a crew. Went to the lead actress, who’s known for being a supporter of women, and said this has happened and was told, ‘No, it didn’t.’ I went to another actress, crying, and said I’d just been assaulted by this man and again told, ‘No, you haven’t been.’”

Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni case

Lively filed an 80-page legal complaint against Baldoni, alleging inappropriate behaviour on the sets of It Ends With Us. Lively also accused Baldoni of launching a smear campaign against her. Baldoni denies the claims and says he is planning to file a countersuit. Lively’s allegations have attracted wide support from other high-profile figures in the industry, including Amy Schumer, America Ferrera, Amber Heard, and the It Ends With Us author and co-producer Colleen Hoover.

