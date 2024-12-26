Director-actor Justin Baldoni's publicist Jennifer Abel has reportedly left her previous employer amid allegations of bullying and an alleged smear campaign that Baldoni initiated against Blake Lively earlier this year. Lively has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star and actor Baldoni and accused him of launching a smear campaign online against her which has affected her career.

The controversy deepened when Baldoni’s former publicist filed a lawsuit against Abel and Baldoni’s crisis management team, including his production company Wayfarer Studios and crisis manager Melissa Nathan, for defamation and breach of contract.



A source close to Abel told The Wrap that she left Jonesworks, the public relations firm where she was once a partner, due to a toxic work environment. Baldoni's publicist cited 'workplace bullying' as the reason behind her resignation.



Abel eventually started her own firm, RWA Communications, after resigning on July 10, with her departure set for August 23. However, she was reportedly fired by Jonesworks on August 21 after accusations surfaced that she had stolen documents and client information.



Jonesworks, led by Stephanie Jones, has since filed a lawsuit against Abel, accusing her of breach of contract and defamation.

Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal battle

In a formal complaint filed with the California Civil Rights Department, Lively has detailed allegations against Justin Baldoni and claimed that he created a 'hostile work environment' on the sets of It Ends With Us and damaged her reputation.



Blake's attorney stated in the lawsuit, “The effects on Ms Lively’s professional life were immediate and substantial. Given the ongoing nature of the campaign and the associated negative public sentiment, Ms Lively did not believe she could proceed with public appearances or events without being forced to openly discuss what happened on set.”

The actress also claimed to have lost hosting the premiere episode of Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary season in September 2024. The episode was considered one of the most anticipated ones. Justin Baldoni has denied all the allegations.