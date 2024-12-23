New Delhi

Blake Lively has got support from writer Colleen Hoover amid her legal battle with It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni. Hoover is the author of the book It Ends With Us on which the film is based. Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment on the film's set. Colleen also served as an executive producer of the film.

On Saturday, Colleen took to her Instagram Stories to share her support for Blake. She wrote, “@blakelively, you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met. Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt.”

Alongside her statement, Colleen Hoover included a link to a New York Times article titled, “We Can Bury Anyone: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine,” which detailed Blake Lively’s allegations against Justin Baldoni. The article also stated that Baldoni and his team launched a “social manipulation” online to “destroy” Lively's image. Reports also confirmed that Justin has been dropped by his agency, WME, following the sexual harassment accusations.

In the lawsuit, Blake alleged that Justin engaged in sexual harassment and orchestrated a smear campaign to damage her reputation.

She claimed that Justin and his team targeted her public image after she attended a meeting accompanied by her husband and actor Ryan Reynolds. The purpose of the meeting was reportedly to address “repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behavior” by Baldoni and a producer involved in the film.

Meanwhile, Baldoni’s team refuted Blake Lively’s allegations. In a statement to Variety, it said, “It is shameful that Ms Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations against Mr. Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and its representatives, as yet another desperate attempt to ‘fix’ her negative reputation which was garnered from her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film; interviews and press activities that were observed publicly, in real time and unedited, which allowed for the internet to generate their own views and opinions.”