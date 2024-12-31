Russian President Vladimir Putin marked 25 years in power on Tuesday (Dec 31) which is also New Year's Eve. Giving his New Year's speech to citizens, President Putin said that Russians should be proud of what their country had done during his time in power.

"Dear friends, in just a few minutes 2025 will be ushered in, completing the first quarter of the 21st century," Putin said in the televised remarks.

"Yes, we still have a lot to decide but we can be rightfully proud of what has already been done," he added, saying the 25 years had paved the way for "further development."

Putin praises Russia's soldiers

During his address, Vladimir Putin praised Russia's soldiers, a theme which was echoed in his previous New Year's Eve addresses since Moscow launched a full-scale offensive against Ukraine in late February 2022.

"On this New Year's Eve, the thoughts, hopes of relatives and friends, millions of people across Russia are together with our fighters and commanders," the Russian president said.

"Now, on the threshold of a new year, we are thinking about the future. We are sure that everything will be all right. We will only go forward," he added.

Will the Russia-Ukraine war continue?

Putin's remarks came as the war between Russia and Ukraine would soon enter its third year.

Russia has launched overnight aerial attacks on Ukraine almost every day since its forces invaded in February 2022, targeting military and civilian infrastructure, including the power grid.

Moscow launched a barrage of drones and missiles across Ukraine overnight and early Tuesday, with officials conceding there were successful strikes in the east of the country and near Kyiv.

A recent analysis of the data from the Institute for the Study of War done by the news agency AFP showed that Russia advanced by almost 4,000 square kilometres in Ukraine in 2024, seven times more than in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies)