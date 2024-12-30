Russia and Ukraine have carried out a major prisoner exchange, with over three hundred soldiers from both sides released in a deal mediated by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Advertisment

According to Russia’s Ministry of Defence, 150 Ukrainian prisoners of war were exchanged for the same number of Russian troops. In a statement, the ministry said, “On Dec. 30, as a result of the negotiation process, 150 Russian servicemen were returned from territory controlled by the Kyiv regime. In return, 150 Ukrainian prisoners of war were handed over.”

Also read: How US support strengthened Israel and Ukraine in their wars

The ministry added, "Currently, all Russian servicemen are in the territory of the Republic of Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance, as well as the opportunity to contact their relatives. All released servicemen will be delivered to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Ministry of Defense."

Advertisment

Also read: Russia 'not satisfied' with Donald Trump's Ukraine peace plan: Report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 189 Ukrainians had been released as part of the exchange. "We are working to free everyone from Russian captivity. This is our goal. We do not forget anyone," he said.

President Zelensky added that those released included defenders from key locations: Azovstal, Mariupol, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, and Snake Island. Among the released prisoners were soldiers, border guards, officers, and two civilians captured in Mariupol.

Advertisment

Ukraine’s government said that Moscow has so far released a total of 3,956 individuals both military personnel and civilians, through prisoner swaps since the war began.

'Very soon our guys will celebrate New Year in their native land'

Video shared by Russia’s human rights commissioner, Tatyana Moskalkova, showed soldiers in winter gear standing near buses. Moskalkova thanked them for their service, “I thank you for your service, patience, and courage,” while wishing them a happy New Year.

"Very soon our guys will embrace their relatives and friends and celebrate the New Year in their native land," she wrote in a Telegram message.

Meanwhile, Zelensky posted images of Ukrainian soldiers holding yellow-and-blue flags while seated on a coach bus after their release. This marked the 59th prisoner exchange since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion and was one of the largest swaps to date.

(With inputs from agencies)