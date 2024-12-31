North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent New Year’s greetings to Russian leader Vladimir Putin in a letter on Tuesday (Dec 31), hailing the bilateral ties, according to a state media report.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, North Korea and Russia have frequently professed their military, political and cultural ties.

In June this year, when Putin visited the North region of the country, the two nations signed a landmark defence pact. The pact came into effect in December and obligates them to provide military support in case the other is invaded.

Warm greetings for 'comrade'

In a recent message, Kim addressed Putin as his “dearest friend and comrade,” according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

“The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un extended the warm New Year greetings to Putin, his dearest friend and comrade, offering warm greetings of best wishes to the fraternal Russian people and all the service personnel of the brave Russian army on behalf of himself, the Korean people and all the service personnel of the armed forces of the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea),” it said.

'Meaningful journey'

Recalling the “meaningful journey” of the two countries in 2024, Kim also expressed his “willingness to design and push ahead with new projects.”

Wishing success in his leadership and prosperity of Russia, Kim said that he is “hoping that the New Year 2025 will be recorded as the first year of war victory in the 21st century when the Russian army and people defeat neo-Nazism and achieve a great victory.

The United States and South Korea have alleged that North Korea has been sending over 10,000 troops to assist Russia's fight against Ukraine. Experts believe Kim is eager to acquire advanced technology from Moscow and combat experience for his soldiers in exchange.

Earlier, Putin had sent similar greetings to Kim to praise their bilateral ties, the North Korean state media said on Friday (Dec 27).

(With inputs from agencies)