It's the time for celebrations in India on the occasion of New Year's Eve. To ensure the celebrations go smoothly, police in major cities including New Delhi and Mumbai, have imposed certain restrictions on the movement of traffic.

Police in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Chennai have made special arrangements to manage the expected large gatherings in popular areas.

Here's a look at the traffic advisories:

New Delhi:

> In New Delhi, the police announced restrictions in Connaught Place, the India Gate, and points beyond these two locations. In a post on X, the police said that no vehicular traffic would be allowed in the inner, middle, or outer circle of Connaught Place except for vehicles carrying valid passes.

> The Delhi Police said that in Connaught Place, limited parking space would be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Unauthorised parking vehicles would be towed and prosecuted.

> People in the national capital have been advised to plan their travel in advance to avoid delays, and also opt for public transport to minimise congestion.

Mumbai:

> The Mumbai Police said that on New Year's Eve, several roads in South Mumbai would be closed and parking would be prohibited in some places.

> The Mumbai coastal road would be open for vehicular traffic from 11 pm Tuesday to Wednesday 11 pm.

> According to a report by CNBC TV18, parking of all vehicles would be prohibited from 3 pm on Tuesday to 6 am on Wednesday on several key roads in the city including Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road and Madam Cama Road.

Bengaluru:

> The Bengaluru Police said in a post on X that entry of all vehicles except police and emergency vehicles would be prohibited on MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Museum Road, Rest House Road, and Residency Cross Road.

> From 11 pm Tuesday to 6 am Wednesday, vehicles would be prohibited on all flyovers in the city except the elevated expressway leading to the Kempagowda International Airport (KIA) to prevent accidents and mishaps.

> Special tests will be conducted to check drunk driving and the use of narcotics throughout Tuesday night, with checkpoints set up at various locations.

Pune:

> In an advisory posted on X, the Pune Police said that there would be a "No Vehicle Zone" on Ferguson College Road between Good Luck Chowk and the Ferguson College Main Gate.

Chennai:

> As per the CNBC TV18 report, several traffic diversions in and around Kamarajar Salai and Elliot Beach would be put in place.

> The report said that all flyovers would be closed for traffic from 10 pm Tuesday till 6 am Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies)