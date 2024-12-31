Chief Minister of the Indian State of Manipur, N Biren Singh, apologised on Tuesday (Dec 31) for the ethnic clashes and unfortunate developments in the northeastern state that started in 2023.

"This entire year has been very unfortunate. I want to say sorry to the people of the state for what's happening till today since last May 3. Many people lost their loved ones. Many people left their homes," Biren said.

He continued saying, "I feel regret. I apologise. But now, I hope after seeing the last three to four months progress towards the peace, I believe by 2025, the normalcy will be restored in the state."

He further appealed to all the communities of the state that "whatever happened, happened" and that they should "forgive and forget" it.

"You have to forgive and forget the past mistakes, and we have to start a new life (towards) a peaceful and prosperous Manipur," he said.

Manipur violence claimed at least 180 lives

Manipur violence has claimed at least 180 lives since May 2023. Violence erupted over the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and the tribal Kukis' opposition to this.

The Meiteis consist of around 53 per cent of Manipur's entire population. They live primarily in Imphal Valley. The tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, account for 40 per cent population of the state.

