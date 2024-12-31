Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar shared his take on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Test future after India's MCG Test defeat versus Australia, on Monday (Dec 30), in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). India lost the fourth and penultimate Test by 184 runs, in pursuit of 340 on Day 5, as Rohit and Kohli's poor run continued.

Both Rohit and Kohli have struggled for runs in the ongoing India-Australia series. While Kohli scored a hundred in the series opener, the right-hander has four single-digit scores and not a single half-century. For Rohit, he has scores of 3, 6, 10, 3 and 9 in the series. Thus, Gavaskar opined on their red-ball future and feels it is the selectors' call whether they want Rohit-Kohli to carry on.

"It actually all depends on the selectors. I'm not a good reader of the crystal ball, because in Indian cricket, nobody can read a crystal ball. That is a fact. But the contributions which were expected have not come. I don't think it's a lower order problem. It's the top order that has to contribute. So, I mean, the seniors have not really made the contribution that they should have and all that they had to do was to bat out today and live to fight another day in Sydney," Gavaskar said on India Today.

Talking about the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, in Melbourne, Rohit-led India opted to bowl first. Riding on Steve Smith's 140, fifties from debutant Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja and valuable contributions from the lower-order, Australia posted 474. In reply, India were tottering at 221-7 before Nitish Reddy's 114 propelled the visitors to 369.

With a lead of 105, Australia got dismissef for 234 in their second innings, despite being reduced to 91-6 at one stage. Setting a target of 340 on the final day, Australia dismissed India for 155.

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins was adjudged the Player-of-the-Match for a six-wicket match haul and 49 and 41 runs with the bat.

Australia lead the 2024-25 BGT 2-1 with the final Test commencing in Sydney on Jan 3 (Friday).