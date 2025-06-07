Russia launched more than 400 drones and 40 missiles across Ukrainian cities, killing six people and injuring more than 80.

In India, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared the details of the meeting in an official statement.

'Gave Putin a reason to bomb the hell out of them': Trump defends Russia's 'BIGGEST ATTACK' on Ukraine

After Russia launched the "most powerful attack" on Ukraine's Kharkiv, US President Donald Trump appeared to justify the Kremlin's large-scale attack on Ukrainian cities, in retaliation to Ukraine's Operation Spiderweb.

PM Modi meets UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, welcomes India-UK FTA milestone and stronger strategic ties

'Trump has 3.5 years left': Only TWO Republicans are more popular than Musk - SPOILER! It's not Kash Patel or Rubio

The relationship between Donald Trump and Elon Musk has now become a very public feud, with both exchanging sharp personal jabs. What started as disagreements over policy has turned into a battle to see who wields bigger influence.

Is Musk's war against world's most powerful man a HUGE MISTAKE? JD Vance breaks silence - Here's what he said

US Vice President JD Vance on Saturday breaks silence on the ongoing Elon Musk-Donald Trump feud, which triggered after tech billionaire reacted on the US president's tax and spending bill.

From 'political asylum' to 'peace deal': Russia has lot to say on Trump-Musk breakup and Tesla boss is enjoying it

The Russians seem to be laughing at the breakup of US President Donald Trump and tech giant Elon Musk. From a political asylum offer to a peace deal, several Russian leaders have issued various statements as the feud unfolded.

'5th largest economy, most populous in world': Canadian PM defends G7 invite to India - Here's what he said

In a bold move, Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney defends inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the G7 summit, saying that India, the fifth-largest economy in the world, “should be” at the G7 table. The 51st G7 summit will be held from June 15 to June 17 in Alberta, Canada.

Was Covid’s true toll in India UNDERCOUNTED? India saw steep drop in deaths in 2022, but...

India saw 8.6 million deaths in 2022, marking a 15% drop from the previous year and making it the least deadly year of the Covid-19 pandemic. This sharp decline in deaths suggests a return to normal mortality levels as vaccines became more widespread and infections turned less severe.

Adolf Hitler, Santa Claus and more: 10 baby names banned in US - Check the FULL LIST here

If you are a resident of the United States and thinking about what to name your baby, you might have to limit your options. There are a few names you can't use for your child, as they are banned in America.

Black Panther: Will Ryan Gosling be the new face of Marvel film? Internet reacts

Hollywood star Ryan Gosling has established himself as one of the most popular and bankable actors in the showbiz industry. Several big franchises are in line for releases and netizens are eagerly waiting for the release. Now, there are reports are doing rounds on social media that the actor might be part of the Black Panther franchise.

Coco Gauff stuns world no 1 Sabalenka to win maiden French Open crown

World number two USA’s Coco Gauff stunned the crowd favourite Aryna Sabalenka in a three-set thriller to lift her maiden French Open crown on Sunday (June 7) in Paris – her second major title after the 2023 US Open title. Gauff beat Sabalenka 6-7, 6-2, 6-4 to win her first clay Slam of her career.