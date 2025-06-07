/PM Modi meets UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, welcomes India-UK FTA milestone and stronger strategic ties

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared the details of the meeting in an official statement.

As per the MEA, PM Modi expressed satisfaction at the successful conclusion of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement and Double Contribution Convention and appreciated the constructive engagement by both sides that led to this milestone.

PM Modi also welcomed the growing momentum in bilateral ties and expressed satisfaction at the deepening of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He welcomed the continued collaboration under the Technology Security Initiative and noted its potential to shape trusted and secure innovation ecosystems.

The statement noted that Foreign Secreatary David Lammy conveyed UK's strong interest in further enhancing cooperation across key sectors including trade and investment, defence and security, technology, innovation, and clean energy. He expressed confidence that the FTA will unlock new economic opportunities for both countries.

"The two leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues. UK Foreign Secretary strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed support for India's fight against cross-border terrorism. PM Modi underscored the need for a decisive international action against terrorism and those who support it," the statement said.

The statement also noted that PM Modi conveyed his warm greetings to the UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and reiterated the invitation to visit India at the earliest mutual convenience.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Saturday and shared the details in a post on X.

PM Modi appreciated the progress made in the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and also mentioned the recently concluded FTA between the two countries.

He appreciated the UK's support to India in the fight against cross-border terrorism.

PM Modi wrote on X, "Pleased to meet UK Foreign Secretary Mr. David Lammy. Appreciate his substantive contribution to the remarkable progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, further strengthened by the recently concluded FTA. Value UK's support for India's fight against cross-border terrorism.