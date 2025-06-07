/Is Musk's war against world's most powerful man a HUGE MISTAKE? JD Vance breaks silence - Here's what he said

US Vice President JD Vance on Saturday breaks silence on the ongoing Elon Musk-Donald Trump feud, which triggered after tech billionaire reacted on the US president's tax and spending bill.

Vance reacted on the growing tensions between the two ex "close friends", calling the feud a "huge mistake" on Musk's part.

Vance was speaking during an interview with comedian Theo Von, which was released on Saturday, expressing hope for reconciliation.

The US president appeared on Von's popular podcast, This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von, which was recorded on Thursday, the day when Musk and Trump got into a war of words.

Vance during the podcast episode stressed that Musk did not have to agree to the bill or on what I'm saying, but he made a huge mistake.

I just think it’s a huge mistake for the world’s wealthiest man — I think one of the most transformational entrepreneurs ever — to be at war with the world’s most powerful man, who I think is doing more to save the country than anybody in my lifetime," Vance said, according to The New York Post.

Stressing that Musk should have shown some respect for President Trump, Vance added, “I just think you’ve got to have some respect for him and say, ‘yeah, we don’t have to agree on every issue.’ But is this war actually in the interest of the country? I don’t think so.”

He further hoped that Musk comes back into the fold, adding that Trump doesn't think that he needs to be in blood feud with Musk.

"Hopefully, Elon figures it out, and comes back into the fold. I know the president was getting a little frustrated, feeling like some of the criticisms were unfair coming from Elon. But I think it has been very restrained because the president doesn’t think that he needs to be in a blood feud with Elon Musk. If he and the President are in a blood feud, it's going to be bad for the country and I don't think it's going to be good for Elon either."

Vance said, “I actually think that if Elon chilled out a little bit everything would be fine.”