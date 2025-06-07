/From 'political asylum' to 'peace deal': Russia has lot to say on Trump-Musk breakup and Tesla boss is enjoying it

The Russians seem to be laughing at the breakup of US President Donald Trump and tech giant Elon Musk. From a political asylum offer to a peace deal, several Russian leaders have issued various statements as the feud unfolded.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has offered to mediate a "peace deal" between them in a dig at the US president's role as a mediator amid the war between Russia and Ukraine. In a post on X, Medvedev said that he is ready to accept Starlink as a payment for the deal. He did not name the duo in his post but used their initials ‘D’ and ‘E’ to make his point. The post went viral when the Tesla CEO responded to it with an emoji. A close ally of Vladimir Putin, Medvedev currently serves as deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council.

Another Russian leader Dmitry Novikov, said that his country is willing to offer Musk political asylum if needed. Novikov serves as the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs.

“If he did [need political asylum], of course, Russia could offer it,” said Dmitry Novikov to the state-run TASS news agency. "I think Musk is playing a completely different game, that he won't need political asylum…," Novikov added.

Russian senator Dmitry Rogozin echoed the sentiment. "Elon, don't be upset! If you encounter insurmountable problems in the US, come to us and become one of us," Rogozin tweeted. "Here you will find reliable comrades and complete freedom of technical creativity."

However, the Kremlin distanced itself from the ongoing feud. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “This is a domestic issue of the United States, and we don’t intend to interfere,” Peskov told reporters. “We’re confident the U.S. president will handle this situation on his own.”

Trump and Musk had a fallout over a tax and spending bill which Trump calls “big and beautiful”, while Musk says it is “big and ugly.” The bill includes tax cuts, Medicaid reductions, and increased border spending and Musk claims that it would raise the national debt significantly. Musk, a key ally of President Trump, who donated $300 million to Trump’s 2024 campaign, has targeted him over the bill and made explosive revelations in an all-out war of words.