/Adolf Hitler, Santa Claus and more: 10 baby names banned in US - Check the FULL LIST here

If you are a resident of the United States and thinking about what to name your baby, you might have to limit your options. There are a few names you can't use for your child, as they are banned in America.

However, these restrictions can vary from state to state.

In California, names listed on birth certificates can only contain the 26 letters in the English alphabet, leaving out letters with accents (è, á), tildes (ñ, ã) and umlauts (ö, ü).

According to US Birth Certificates, there are a few other names that certain jurisdictions around the US that it considers illegal to use on birth certificates.

The US Birth Certificates is a privately owned website, with an aim to obtain birth certificates for applicants.

Here's the list of 10 names banned in US

King Queen Jesus Christ III Santa Claus Majesty Adolf Hitler Messiah @ 1069

While the US has 10 names banned, this is not the only country with such bizarre rule. A few other countries also follow the same drill.

In Japan, you can't name your child "shiny" or "glittery" names, or those with odd pronunciations or characters.

Moreover, names like Pikachu and Nike have also been flagged. Another name banned in Japan is "devil", highlighting the cultural sensitivity around naming and its potential to cause harm or distress.

Meanwhile, in New Zealand, the Department of Internal Affairs published a list of 40 names that were rejected in 2024.

Some of the examples include King, Prince, and Princess. The government has also urged parents to think carefully about their choices.

They are further asked to avoid names that could build confusion, embarrassment or even discrimination.

"We continue to urge parents to think carefully about names. Names are a gift. Generally, the name registered will be with the individual for the rest of their lives," according to a document published by New Zealand's Department of Internal Affairs.