/CANADA U-TURN: PM Carney says India deserves a seat at the table

In a bold move, Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney defends inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the G7 summit, saying that India, the fifth-largest economy in the world, “should be” at the G7 table. The 51st G7 summit will be held from June 15 to June 17 in Alberta, Canada.

In a press briefing, PM Carney was asked about his choice to invite India despite the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) reporting that the Modi Government was orchestrating a campaign of violence and intimidation in Canada, including murder. In his response, Carney said, “India is the fifth largest economy in the world, effectively the most populous in the world, central to a number of supply chains, so it makes sense. And in addition, bilaterally, we have now agreed importantly to continued law enforcement dialogue, so there's been some progress… I extended the invitation to Prime Minister Modi in that context, and he has accepted".

Notably, the diplomatic relationship between India and Canada deteriorated following the alleged assassination of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Vancouver by India. Hardeep was branded as a terrorist in India.

However, India denied all such allegations. Tension further escalated when both nations expelled diplomats from each other in October 2024.

There had been a sustained effort between the two nations to mend the diplomatic relations, especially following the resignation of Justin Trudeau in March. PM Carney and his Liberal Party were voted into power as they won narrowly in the election on May 23, 2025. On May 26, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated the Foreign Minister of Canada, Anita Anand, congratulated him and discussed the ‘prospects of India-Canada ties’.

Prime Minister Modi on Friday announced that he received an invitation to attend the G7 summit in Canada. “Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister Mark J Carney of Canada. Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month. As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the Summit,” read a post from Prime Minister Modi.