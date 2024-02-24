Top 10 World News: Russia-Ukraine war enters 3rd year; Over 100 Gazans killed; and more

Two years ago, on Feb 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine citing "expansion of NATO to the east" as an existential threat to Russia and a violation of post-Cold War understanding between the then-leaders in Moscow and the Western capitals.

At least 103 people were killed in Gaza overnight as enclave’s Health Ministry claimed on Saturday (Feb 24) that the Israeli army targeted families and residential complexes. With this, the death toll in Gaza has risen to 29,600. Nearly 70,000 people have been injured since the conflict began on October 7.

A group of French farmers disrupted a major Paris farm fair on Saturday just before President Emmanuel Macron's planned visit, expressing frustration over expenses, bureaucratic hurdles, and environmental regulations.

The wife of Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Yulia Navalnaya, has accused President Vladimir Putin of disrespecting Christianity by attempting to force Navalny's mother into agreeing to a secret funeral after his death in a penal colony.

Three attack drones of Houthi rebels were shot down by the American forces near the commercial ships in the Red Sea on Friday (Feb 23), hours after the United States warned of an environmental disaster from the cargo ship, which was hit by Houthi rebels.

Climate change is no longer something that'll happen in the future. It has very much arrived and the effects are for everyone to see. Data from NASA has now revealed that there was an uptick in absorption of solar radiation by Earth in the year 2023. This is a crucial observation as how and how much solar radiation Earth absorbs has an ultimate effect on climate.

Soft-landing a craft on the moon is difficult. There's no nation or private firm that will dispute it. Everyone who has tried has learnt lessons the hard way. Ample testimony to this fact is how America, the pioneer of space technology with multiple Apollo-series manned moon landings is celebrating the latest partial success by private firm Intuitive Machines. Lunar lander Odysseus, made by Texas-based Intuitive Machines, managed to soft-land near the Lunar South Pole on Friday (Feb 23).

A new virus is on the loose in the United States, called ‘norovirus’, which is a type of stomach virus or stomach flu. As per the recent data released by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus is spreading rapidly in the north-eastern region of the US.

The overhaul of India's criminal justice system is scheduled to take effect from July 1, 2024, a government release said on Saturday (Feb 22). The changes will take place with the implementation of three new laws – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Act, which will replace the existing Indian Penal Act, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872.