Israel-Hamas war: Above 100 ‘killed’ in Gaza in overnight strikes on houses

At least 103 people were killed in Gaza overnight as the Israeli army targeted families and residential complexes, claimed the enclave’s Health Ministry on Saturday (Feb 24). With this, the death toll in Gaza has risen to 29,600. Nearly 70,000 people have been injured since the conflict began on October 7.

Details of the attack

According to the Gazan health ministry, at least 10 attacks were targeted against families, including the residence of popular Palestinian comedian Mahmoud Za'tar. The attacks resulted in at least 160 injuries, including several critical.

Israeli military helicopter reportedly fired towards the houses in Deir al-Balah area in central Gaza.

"I was against the idea of leaving Gaza, because I love Gaza and I don't want to leave it, but they are forcing us to leave Gaza looking for safety," Za'tar was quoted as saying by The National News.

The attack on Za'tar’s house was alone responsible for at least 22 casualties and 50 injuries.

Humanitarian crisis intensifies

The relentless pounding of the strip has worsened food and water supplies in the enclave.

On Friday (Feb 23), the UN humanitarian agency, Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said: “Without adequate food and water supplies, as well as health and nutrition services, the elevated risk of famine in Gaza is projected to increase.”

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, said Saturday that Gazans were “in extreme peril while the world watches on”.

“No one can claim “I did not know” as the images, footage and voices of unspeakable suffering continue,” the UNRWA said on X.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for shutting down the UNRWA in a two-page document titled, The Day After Hamas, his vision for ‘future Gaza.’

Efforts underway to strike peace deal

The attacks came even as mediators met in Paris on Friday to discuss another potential truce between Israel and Hamas. Officials from the US, Egypt and Qatar gathered in Paris, along with Israel's spy chief.