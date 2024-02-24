French farmers disrupt Paris farm fair ahead of Macron's visit

A group of French farmers disrupted a major Paris farm fair on Saturday just before President Emmanuel Macron's planned visit, expressing frustration over expenses, bureaucratic hurdles, and environmental regulations.

Facing a sizable contingent of police officers inside the trade fair, the farmers voiced their discontent loudly, calling for Macron's resignation and directing explicit language at the French leader.

Shouting, "This is our home!" the farmers clashed with French CRS riot police attempting to control the demonstration. Witnesses reported some skirmishes and at least one protester was arrested.

Pascal Beteille, a participant in the demonstration, expressed skepticism about any positive outcomes from Macron's visit. "This is our home, and he's welcoming us with CRS," he remarked to Reuters.

After meeting with French farmers' union leaders, Macron, scheduled to tour the trade fair, addressed the situation, criticising the disruptive tactics. "I'm saying this for all farmers: you're not helping any of your colleagues by smashing up stands, you're not helping any of your colleagues by making the show impossible, and in a way scaring families away from coming," Macron told reporters.

The protests caused a delay in opening the show to the public by at least an hour. Macron announced plans to convene farmers' union representatives and other stakeholders at the Elysee Palace in three weeks after canceling a debate intended to take place at the fair with farmers, food processors, and retailers.

Macron denied reports of inviting the controversial environmentalist group Soulevements de la Terre to the debate, a move that further angered French farmers.

The impromptu heated discussion between Macron and demonstrators was broadcast live on French news channels. The Paris farm show, a significant event in France, attracts around 600,000 visitors over nine days and serves as a political platform for leaders to engage with the public under intense media scrutiny.

Amid growing concerns about the political repercussions of farmers' protests, which have spread across Europe, Macron sought to address the issue. The protests, representing a growing constituency for the far right, resumed this week despite Prime Minister Gabriel Attal's promise of new measures worth 400 million euros ($433 million) earlier this month.