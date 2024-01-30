Explained | Why are farmers protesting in France?

Farmers in France on Tuesday (Jan 30) continued blocking major highways to Paris for the second consecutive day, intensifying pressure on the government to address a range of grievances including better working conditions, higher pay and less red tape.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who is facing one of the biggest crisis in the country after being named by President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month, while addressing parliament said his government stood ready to resolve the crisis and praised the agriculture sector as "our force and our pride".

Agriculture embodied the "values of work, freedom and entrepreneurship", Attal said. "It is one of the foundations of our identity and our traditions."

In an apparent reference to contested EU rules, he said: "France must be granted an exception for its agriculture."

'We did a lot in the last years to help,' says Macron

President Emmanuel Macron, during his visit to Sweden, said that he was opposed to the trade deal between the European Union and South American bloc Mercosur, which is one of the major flashpoints listed by farmers.

However, he said that it was "too easy" to blame all the farmers' woes on the EU.

"We did a lot in the last years to help," he said.

Macron said authorities would "try to simplify the rules" to help farmers and vowed to show "flexibility" on certain regulations.

The French farmers have now been staging demonstrations for over a week causing traffic disruptions.

The country, on Tuesday morning, witnessed 40 kilometres (25 miles) of traffic jams around the area circulating Paris, according to monitoring site Sytadin.

First, the farmers blocked the A13 highway to the west of the capital, then they moved to the A4 to the east and the A6 on which hundreds of tractors rolled towards Paris from the south.

'Your agricultural system is sick,' Mona Lisa soup stunt followed by farmers' protest

Meanwhile, two activists splashed soup on the bullet-proof glass safeguarding Leonardo da Vinci's iconic painting "Mona Lisa" in Paris on Sunday (Jan 28) amid the protests demanding the right to "healthy and sustainable food"

The two women, on Sunday morning, hurled the orange and red soup onto the clear casing protecting the famous artwork displayed at the Louvre Museum in France's capital city causing a commotion.

The unprecedented act resulted in gasps from the crowd, who were undoubtedly shocked and surprised by the sudden turn of events.

"What is more important? Art or the right to healthy and sustainable food," the activists asked, standing in front of the painting and speaking in turn.

"Your agricultural system is sick. Our farmers are dying at work," they said before security staff evacuated the room.

The responsibility for the unprecedented stunt was taken by a group named Riposte Alimentaire ("Food counterattack").

They said that the stunt marked the "start of a campaign of civil resistance with the clear demand... of the social security of sustainable food".

Why are the farmers protesting?

France is the European Union's biggest agricultural producer and the farmers there are staging protests over excessive regulation on environmental protection and have raised concerns regarding the salaries being paid to them which aren't enough.

Their concerns also include competition from cheaper imports and food price negotiations.

Notably, competition from cheaper imports and environmental rules are issues shared by producers across the European Union, whereas issues such as food price negotiations are more specific to France.

High costs

Farmers claim that several producers are not being able to cover high costs for energy, fertiliser and transport because of the government's push to cut down on food inflation.

The French government's plan to discontinue a tax break on diesel fuel, designated for farmers, is also one of the major concerns raised.

Imports

Large imports from Ukraine, for which the EU has waived quotas and levies since Russia's invasion, renewed negotiations to clinch a trade pact between the EU and South American group Mercosur, have unfolded discontentment around unfair competition in sugar, grain and meat.

The imports are disliked for driving down European prices while failing to meet environmental requirements placed on farmers within the EU.

Environment

Farmers object to French implementation of EU policy, which they perceive to be unduly complex, as well as EU subsidy regulations, which include a new mandate to keep 4% of farmland fallow, such as the restoration of hedges.

In light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, green measures are perceived as at odds with the desire to increase food and other necessary goods self-sufficiency.

Concerns over chemicals and animal welfare, together with disagreements over irrigation projects, have made older French farmers feel more alienated from society.

What has the government done so far?

On January 26, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal declared that farmers will no longer have to pay higher diesel taxes. In addition, he also outlined measures to cut red tape and extended assistance, particularly to southern farmers who were impacted by the cow disease.

The administration is facing immense pressure to dissolve the situation by coming to a conclusive decision ahead of the annual Paris farm show, which is scheduled in the month of February, and the European elections due in June.

The initial announcements by the government have ignited mixed reactions from the public with farmers' union calling for the demonstrations to continue.

The government, so far, has maintained a tolerant stance towards the demonstrations and has vowed to come up with further measures within days.

Reportedly, support for the producers of wine that were hit by plummeting consumption is also being taken into consideration, as well as measures for livestock are also expected.

Apart from France, farmers have also been staging demonstrations in Germany, Belgium, Poland, Romania and the Netherlands.