Norovirus is spreading in US states, CDC data shows. Here's all you need to know about the zoonotic disease

A new virus is on the loose in the United States, called ‘norovirus’, which is a type of stomach virus or stomach flu. As per the recent data released by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus is spreading rapidly in the north-eastern region of the US.

The nation’s public health agency stated in The Hill that the three-week average of positive tests for norovirus in the region has reached 13.9 per cent in the past weeks.

Quoting the CDC's advisory, The Hill mentioned that individuals may contract norovirus multiple times throughout their lives due to the existence of various virus strains. "One type of norovirus may not protect you against other types," the advisory said.

According to data from the CDC, norovirus is responsible for approximately 19 to 21 million illnesses per year in the United States, with the peak season typically occurring from November to April. Annually, there are approximately 109,000 hospitalizations and 900 deaths associated with norovirus, with older adults being the primary target.

Here is everything you need to know about the virus:

What is Norovirus?

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), norovirus is one of the predominant causes of acute gastroenteritis worldwide, resulting in symptoms such as sudden onset diarrhoea and vomiting.

This virus exhibits high contagion levels and spreads through contaminated water, food, and surfaces.

As reported by various health departments, initial symptoms of the virus are vomiting and/or diarrhoea alongside headaches and body aches.

Though the virus usually has mild effects on healthy people, it can cause severe abdominal illness in young children, the elderly, and people with other medical conditions.

Symptoms

The symptoms of norovirus infection typically include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

Stomach cramps

Low-grade fever: Mild increase in body temperature.

Headache

Body aches and fatigue

These symptoms usually appear within 12 to 48 hours after exposure to the virus and can last for 1 to 3 days. It's important to stay hydrated and rest if you experience these symptoms and to seek medical attention if they persist or worsen.

Precaution and prevention

Preventing norovirus infection involves implementing several precautions to minimise the risk of exposure.

1. Hand hygiene: Wash hands frequently with soap and water, especially after using the toilet, changing diapers, and before preparing or eating food. Hand sanitisers with at least 60 per cent alcohol can also be used if soap and water are not readily available.

2. Food safety: Practice safe food handling and preparation. Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consuming, cook shellfish thoroughly before eating, and avoid preparing food for others if you are experiencing symptoms of norovirus.

3. Stay home when sick: If you have symptoms of norovirus, such as vomiting or diarrhoea, stay home from work, school, or other activities to prevent spreading the virus to others. Wait at least 48 hours after symptoms have resolved before returning to work or school.

4. Proper disposal of vomit and faecal matter: If you or someone else vomits or has diarrhoea, clean up the area immediately using disposable gloves and disinfectant. Wash your hands thoroughly afterwards.