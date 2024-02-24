Several infants, elderly passengers suffer breathing issues on Mumbai-Mauritius flight

In another plane mishap, several infants as well as a 78-year-old man onboard the Air Mauritius flight MK749, which flew from Mumbai to Mauritius, suffered respiratory issues because of malfunctioning air conditioning systems.



The flight had to depart at 4:30 am local time on Saturday (Feb 24). The passengers boarded the flight at 3:45 am local time, after which it developed an engine issue.



The passengers had to stay inside the plane for more than five hours and were not allowed to evacuate. The flight was then cancelled and the officials then made other arrangements.



Speaking to news agency ANI, a passenger onboard the flight said, “The flight was to depart at 4:30 am today. Passengers boarded at 3.45 am onwards but the aircraft developed an engine problem. The passengers remained inside the plane for over 5 hours and were not allowed to disembark. The flight has now been cancelled and other necessary arrangements are being made."



According to the reports, 78-year-old passenger Banudutt Boolauky was reported to be struggling because of breathing difficulties.