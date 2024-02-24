Even presidents need prompts? Biden using 'cheat sheets' worries Democratic donors

Reports suggest President Biden, 81, frequently leans on cheat sheets not just during press conferences and public events but also in private fundraisers. Sources cited by the New York Post (NYP) indicate he consults written prompts even when addressing supportive audiences, prompting unease among some Democrats.

Biden's fundraisers follow a structured format, beginning with public remarks in the presence of reporters, followed by a private session with Democratic donors. During these private sessions, Biden reportedly refers to notes prepared by aides when answering pre-screened questions.

While some donors express alarm at Biden's reliance on notes, others commend his ability to address queries effectively.

Biden's use of cheat sheets has been documented previously, including instances where he was seen with advance knowledge of questions during press conferences and detailed instructions for routine tasks.

Concerns about his age and fitness for office persist, with polls indicating public skepticism about his ability to serve another term.

In response to criticism, Biden has defended his competence, rejecting claims regarding his mental acuity. Despite ongoing scrutiny, he maintains confidence in his leadership abilities, dismissing concerns raised by critics.

Biden's age a big factor in 2024 election?

The most recent national NBC News poll revealed that 75 per cent of voters, including 50 per cent of Democrats, harbour apprehensions regarding President Joe Biden's mental and physical well-being.

In contrast, 61 per cent of voters express concerns about former President Donald Trump's various felony charges, while fewer than half express similar concerns about his health.