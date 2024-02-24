NASA data reveals Earth is increasingly absorbing more solar radiation

Climate change is no longer something that'll happen in the future. It has very much arrived and the effects are for everyone to see. Data from NASA has now revealed that there was an uptick in absorption of solar radiation by Earth in the year 2023. This is a crucial observation as how and how much solar radiation Earth absorbs has an ultimate effect on climate.

NASA's Clouds and the Earth's Radiant Energy System (CERES) Energy Balanced and Filled (EBAF) Edition 4.2 has reported major fluctuations in Earth's absorption of solar radiation in 2023. There was an uptick in the months of February, March and December.

As the year started, there was a sharp increase in absorption of solar radiation. It peaked at 3.9 watts per square metre in the month of February and further rose to 6.2 watts per square metre in March.

There is a major contrast when these figures are compared with those for the corresponding months in the year 2000. This points at an upward trend in absorption.

NASA's CERES indicated that in December 2023, the pattern of high solar radiation absorption continued.

The mean absorption levels have shifted as well. They were higher in 2023 than they were at the start of the century.

This has implications on energy balance on the Earth and may lead to changes in climate, sea level and temperature.

In addition to spikes in the year 2023, the data also shows upticks during the years 2011, 2017, 2022.

Although it is well established that there is an upward trend, the most recent years have shown an especially pronounced upward tick. The year 2023 represented a year with an especially high mean absorbed solar radiation change.

This is likely to have profound effect on Earth's climate and measures to mitigate may be necessary.