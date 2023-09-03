Top 10 world news: Russia strikes port in Ukraine near Romania border, PM Modi calls for UNSC reform & more

Russia on Sunday (September 3) launched a 3.5-hour-long drone attack in Ukraine's Odesa, hitting Danube River port infrastructure and injuring at least two people. In other news, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the G20 leaders' summit in New Delhi, called for reform of the United Nations to match the changing geo-economic realities of the world and ensure representation of voices that matter.

Russia on Sunday (September 3) launched a 3.5-hour-long drone attack in Ukraine's Odesa, hitting Danube River port infrastructure and injuring at least two people. Meanwhile, Russia said it hit targets on the Danube port of Reni, on the border with NATO member Romania.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of G20 leaders' summit in New Delhi, called for reform of the United Nations to match the changing geo-economic realities of the world and ensure representation of voices that matter.

At least four people were killed and 15 others were injured after clashes erupted between ethnic groups in the northern Iraqi oil city of Kirkuk, reported news agency AFP citing officials, on Sunday (September 3).

North Korea conducted a "simulated tactical nuclear attack" drill on Saturday (September 2) with mock atomic warheads attached to two long-range cruise projectiles, state-controlled media said on Sunday (September 3). As per reports, the missiles were test-fired into the ocean.

France will ban disposable electronic cigarettes or vapes as a part of the country’s plan to combat smoking and fight tobacco use, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on broadcaster RTL, on Sunday (September 3).

As thousands of attendees were ordered to take shelter amid muddy conditions and heavy rain during the Burning Man festival in Nevada desert, police launched investigation into a death.

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, on Sunday (September 3) vowed to “spend what it takes” to deal with the crumbling school buildings and said that the United Kingdom government will move to fix the unsafe infrastructure quickly.

Two women journalists in Iran have been sentenced to prison and will spend around a month in jail as part of a three-year partly suspended lockup sentence over "conspiracy" and "collusion", said the local media reports on Sunday (September 3).



Valarmathi: The voice behind ISRO rocket launch countdown, fades away





With a launch mission happening almost every month in 2023, ISRO live streams are closely watched by people in India and abroad. As one watches more of these launches, the voices of the officials featuring on the broadcast and the unique voice and manner have become instantly recognisable. One such voice, that of ISRO scientist Valarmathi, has faded away.