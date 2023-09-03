Asia Cup: Fully-fit Jasprit Bumrah returns home ahead of India's second group game against Nepal - Reports
Story highlights
Jasprit Bumrah will miss India's second game against Nepal, to be played in Pallekele, Kandy, on September 4.
Jasprit Bumrah will miss India's second game against Nepal, to be played in Pallekele, Kandy, on September 4.
The Indian Cricket Team will be without its ace seamer, Jasprit Bumrah, for their second group stage game against Nepal on September 4 in Pallekele, Kandy. Per the latest reports, fully-fit Bumrah is said to have headed home midway into the tournament upon taking BCCI’s permission and will return ahead of the Super Four stage if India manages to qualify. Though no official word on the same is out, reports suggest Bumrah returned home due to personal reasons.
His absence means India will bring another specialist, Mohammed Shami, into the side for the must-win game. Shami, who spearheaded India’s pace attack across formats in Bumrah’s absence since last September, was benched for the marquee clash against Pakistan as the team management decided against playing three pacers. Instead, they opted for a bowling all-rounder, Shardul Thakur, in the XI.
More to follow...
trending now
WATCH WION LIVE HERE: