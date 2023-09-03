ACC plans to move Asia Cup Super Four matches from Colombo to Dambulla due to heavy rains - Reports

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is contemplating shifting the Asia Cup Super Four matches from Colombo to Dambulla due to heavy rains in Sri Lanka’s capital city. As the Monsoon is at its peak in this part of the world, two of the three main venues (outside of Dambulla) – Pallekele and Colombo, are expected to receive excessive rains in the coming days, per the latest report. An example of this was the washed-out marquee clash between India and Pakistan on Saturday in Kandy.

All teams are said to be made aware of the situation as the ACC is now looking out for alternatives.

After BCCI refused to travel to Pakistan - the original host of this edition of the Asia Cup, due to stranded relations between both countries, Sri Lanka was picked as the second venue in the first-ever hybrid model. Though the Island Nation never hosts international matches this season, especially during the first half of September due to heavy rains, the Sri Lankan Cricket Board (SLC) accepted this proposal.

While per the schedule, Colombo will host Super Four matches from September 9 onwards, the current situation there, which could change by then, is making the decision-makers worry about more abandoned games in this tournament.

As Sri Lanka had earlier proposed Dambulla – a dryer region in comparison to Kandy and Colombo, as one of the venues to host the group stage and Super Four matches, the reluctance from the teams and broadcasters to travel there prompted all parties concerned to pick the remaining two venues.

The Indian Express reported that ACC could finalise the venue debate in the next 24-48 hours.

Beyond the Pakistan leg (which is supposed to host four matches, one in Multan and the remaining three in Lahore), all games will be played in Sri Lanka, including the final on September 17.

India-Pakistan washed-out game in Pallekele, Kandy, drew a lot of criticism over the Asia Cup schedule, with former PCB chief Najam Sethi also taking a jibe at the BCCI for choosing politics over cricket.

While serving as the PCB head, Sethi proposed UAE as the second option after learning about India’s stance of not travelling to Pakistan for the six-team tournament. The BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, who is also ACC head, denied it, citing excessive heat and unfavourable playing conditions as reasons behind it.

As a result, Sri Lanka was chosen as the second venue, with India scheduled to play their matches in the Island Nation only. Meanwhile, India’s game against Nepal is also said to be under threat due to heavy rains.