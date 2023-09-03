Politics over sport! Ex-PCB chief slams Asia Cup scheduling after India-Pakistan washout game in Kandy

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi launched a scathing attack on the Asia Cup scheduling after the marquee clash between India and Pakistan in Kandy, Sri Lanka, ended in a no-result, courtesy of rain playing a spoilsport. Sethi, who was in charge of the board when the decision of Pakistan and Sri Lanka to co-host the Asia Cup broke out, had suggested UAE as one of the alternatives, which BCCI denied due to unfavourable playing conditions during these months.

Owing to stranded relations between India and Pakistan, the Indian Govt. denied BCCI permission to allow its team to travel to Pakistan – the original host of this year’s Asia Cup. After learning about India’s stance, the PCB had to compromise on the hosting rights as Sri Lanka and not the UAE was roped in as the last-moment co-host of the six-team tournament.

Sethi, who got re-appointed as the PCB head after Ramiz Raja was unceremoniously asked to vacant the position, had proposed UAE as one of the alternatives. Jay Shah, BCCI’s secretary and ACC boss, denied the proposal, citing excessive heat and unfavourable conditions during August-September. As a result, Sri Lanka was picked as the second option.

Expressing his frustration and displeasure over the missed opportunity, Sethi took to social media saying, owing to picking politics over sports, players, fans and everyone got robbed of watching a great game of cricket between two arch-rivals. Sethi wrote,

“How disappointing! Rain mars the greatest contest in cricket. But this was forecast. As PCB Chair, I urged the ACC to play in UAE but poor excuses were made to accommodate Sri Lanka. Too hot in Dubai, they said. But it was as hot when the Asia Cup was played there last time in Sep 2022 or when IPL was played there in April 2014 and Sep 2020. Politics over sport. Unforgivable!”

India-Pakistan game ended with no-result

India batted first after winning the toss in Kandy. Their batting got reduced to 66 for four at one stage, with Pakistan seamers all over their star players early on.

Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya hit crucial fifties to propel India to a fighting total before rain stopped play, and the game got abandoned later on.

Due to a no-result, India and Pakistan shared a point each, and Pakistan cruised to the Super Four with a win and a draw in two games.

For India to cruise ahead, they now have to beat Nepal in their next clash on September 4 in Kandy.