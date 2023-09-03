KL Rahul to undergo fitness test on September 4 as BCCI keen on picking him in World Cup squad – Reports

Out with a groin injury, KL Rahul will undergo a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on September 4, which will determine his participation in the remainder of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. Also, per the latest reports, KL Rahul will receive a call-up to the final 15-man squad for the Cricket World Cup 2023, to be picked on September 5.

Though Rahul got picked in the 17-member team for the Asia Cup, his last-minute injury ruled him out of the first two games against Pakistan and Nepal, respectively. The makeshift keeper-batter missed on-field action since getting injured during an IPL game for Lucknow Super Giants on May 1. Upon attaining full fitness, Rahul returned to the team but again got sidelined.

"He should be fine and is likely to be cleared to travel to Sri Lanka," a source close to the information told the Times of India (TOI).

Meanwhile, despite being out of action, the right-handed batter could seal his place in India’s World Cup squad. The men’s selection committee head Ajit Agarkar will sit with the Captain, coach and team management on Tuesday, September 5, in Kandy to finalise the team for the home mega event.

Rahul’s selection will, however, come at Sanju Samson’s cost, who travelled with the Indian Team as a reserve player. Reports also suggest that from the Asia Cup-bound players, out of which the final 15-man World Cup would get picked, three players, mainly Samson, Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna, could miss out on the cut.

Even though Rahul’s injury news was out before India’s first game against Pakistan in Kandy, Rohit Sharma decided against including Sanju Samson as a spare keeper-batter, instead playing Ishan Kishan in the middle order, a call that paid dividends in the end.

The left-handed batter, who generally opens during the IPL and also for India, and someone who had scored a double hundred in the ODIs, was made to bat number five – a position at which KL Rahul would play once he returns to the setup.

Against Pakistan, when the chips were down as India was reeling at 66 for four at one stage, Kishan and Pandya saved their sinking ship and added 138 runs for the fifth wicket. While Pandya scored 87, Ishan impressed everyone with his 81-ball 82, hitting nine fours and two sixes.

The Indian Team is likely to stick with the same XI for their second game Nepal, on Monday, September 4, in Kandy.