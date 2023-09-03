Asia Cup: Hardik Pandya played CAPTAIN'S KNOCK against Pakistan, says former Aussie batsman Matthew Hayden

Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya probably played their best ODI innings till date as they stitched a 138-run partnership for the fifth wicket in Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan on September 2. The partnership, which turned out to be highest for India for fifth wicket against Pakistan in ODIs, rescued Men In Blue from a precarious position of 66/4.

While Kishan scored 82, Pandya hit 87 as India posted a decent total of 266 runs before being bowled out in 48.5 overs. The trio of Pak pacers Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, however, made sure that all other India batsmen dance to their tunes in overcast Kandy, Sri Lanka.

Afridi first sent back Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (7) before coming back late in the innings to take two more wickets of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. Kishan and Pandya had joined each other on the crease in as early as 16th over after Haris Rauf sent back Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer post Afridi's twin strikes.

Also Read: Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir not in favour of FREINDSHIP between players during match

Speaking during the mid-inning show about Hardik Pandya, former Australia batsman Matthew Hayden said that the all-rounder played as per the situation and it was an innings which Rohit couldn't play.

"He (Hardik Pandya) should've scored 120. He knew he had Ishan Kishan at the other end. But he played really well. He did exactly what India needed at that situation, soaked in the pressure. He was able to manipulate strike, he was able to maneuver the spinners. He made sure Ishan Kishan was at ease at the other end. In my opinion, it was a captain's knock. Rohit Sharma couldn't but Hardik Pandya did," said Hayden during the mid-innings show on Star Sports.

As for the match, Pakistan's chase could materialize even for a single ball as rain played spoilsport and the game was called off without a ball being bowled by the Indian bowlers.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE