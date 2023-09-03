Ukraine war: Two injured after Russia launches 3.5-hour long drone attack in Odesa region

Russia on Sunday (September 3) launched a 3.5-hour-long drone attack in Ukraine's Odesa, hitting Danube River port infrastructure and injuring at least two people. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, the Ukrainian Air Force said that its air defence systems shot down 22 of the 25 Iranian-made Shahed drones that Russia launched on the Odesa region in the early hours of Sunday.

"Russian terrorists continue to attack port infrastructure in the hope of provoking a food crisis and famine in the world," the Ukrainian president's chief of staff Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram and posted a photograph of a firefighter directing water at the burning ruins of concrete structures.

Officials did not give details of which port facility was hit.

Two killed in biggest Russian strike in Kyiv in months

Sunday's drone attack came three days after Russia launched its biggest airstrike in Kyiv in months, killing two people. Reuters reported three people were wounded in the strike and combat drones attacked infrastructure in the central region of Zhytomyr.

"The blast wave broke all the windows, the entry doors are broken too. We were terribly scared," said Liudmyla Savchuk, a 57-year-old teacher whose apartment in northwestern Kyiv was damaged. "Then there was another explosion in a couple of seconds, 20 or 30 seconds. We're cleaning everything now," Savchuk added.

Russia has conducted regular, but smaller, air strikes on Kyiv this summer, and hit the Ukrainian capital with large-scale aerial attacks in May.

"Kyiv has not experienced such a powerful attack since spring. The enemy launched a massive, combined attack using drones and missiles," Serhiy Popko, the head of the city's military administration said on Telegram.

