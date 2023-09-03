Modi sets the tone for UN Security Council reforms before hosting G20 leaders

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of G-20 leaders' summit in New Delhi, called for reform of the United Nations to match the changing geo-economic realities of the world and ensure representation of voices that matter.

Modi's call resonates with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, who during last month's BRICS summit in Johannesburg called for reforms in the United Nations Security Council.

In an exclusive interview to Press Trust of India , Modi said the G20 is one of the institutions that is being looked at with "hope" by many countries as the world is looking for actions and outcomes, "no matter where they come from."

India will host the annual summit of the influential grouping in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.



"Today's world is a multipolar world where institutions are extremely important for a rules-based order that is fair and sensitive to all concerns. However, institutions can retain relevance only when they change with the times," the prime minister said.



"A mid-20th century approach cannot serve the world in the 21st century. So, our international institutions need to recognise changing realities, expand their decision-making forums, relook at their priorities and ensure representation of voices that matter," he said.



"When this is not done on time, then smaller or regional forums begin to attain more importance," Modi said in the 80-minute interview.



"The G20 is certainly one of the institutions that is being looked at with hope by many countries. Because the world is looking for actions and outcomes, no matter where they come from." The prime minister noted that India's presidency of the G-20 has come at such a juncture.

India a growth engine of the world: Modi

"In this context, India's position within the global framework becomes especially pertinent. As a diverse nation, the Mother of Democracy, the home to one of the world's largest populations of youth, and the growth engine of the world, India has a lot to contribute to the shaping of the future of the world," he said.



"The G20 has provided a platform for India to further its human-centric vision and also collaboratively work towards innovative solutions to problems that are faced by humanity as a whole."

India has been pressing for reform of the United Nations, especially the UN Security Council.

New Delhi has been particularly upset over lack of any meaningful movement forward in the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) on Security Council reform. India, along with Brazil, Germany and Japan is part of the G4 grouping that seeks reforms in the United Nations.

India is a strong contender for a permanent membership at the UN Security Council (UNSC).



At present, the UNSC comprises five permanent members and 10 non-permanent member countries which are elected for a two-year term by the General Assembly of the UN.



The five permanent members are Russia, the UK, China, France and the United States and these countries can veto any substantive resolution.

(With inputs from agencies)

