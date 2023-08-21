South Africa's President Ramaphosa calls for UNSC reform, sets pitch for BRICS expansion ahead of summit

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa in an address ahead of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg set out the pitch for expansion of the bloc of emerging economies currently constituted by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Ramaphosa also called for reforms at United Nations Security Council while expressing support for the multilateralism symbolised by the United Nations.

"The United Nations Security Council must be transformed into a more inclusive, more effective body that is able to ensure peace and security," Ramaphosa said.

The host South Africa's president said that the "value of BRICS extends beyond its sheer size," adding that for the efforts related to economic cooperation to be more effective, "BRICS needs to build partnerships with other countries that share its aspirations and perspectives."

"An expanded BRICS will represent a diverse group of nations with different political systems that share a common desire to have a more balanced global order," he added.

South Africa has received formal expressions of interest from over 20 countries who seek BRICS membership. They are Algeria, Argentina, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Egypt, Ethiopia, Honduras, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Nigeria, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Venezuela and Vietnam.

'We want rules to be fairer': Ramaphosa calls for transparency

Ramaphosa said that BRICS summit is particularly important since it is being held as the world is confronted by fundamental challenges that, he said, will determine the course of international events for years to come.



"Our world has become increasingly complex and fractured as it is increasingly polarised into competing camps," he said



"Multilateralism is being replaced by the actions of different power blocs, all of which we trade with, invest with, and whose technology we use."

Also watch | BRICS Summit 2023: World leaders to discuss BRICS expansion

"It is for this reason that South Africa continues to advocate for an open and rules-based global governance, trade, financial and investment system. It must be a system that does not depend on the exercise of power or unilateralism, but by the advancement of the interests of the peoples of the world."



Ramaphosa further said: "We seek to change the rules to be fairer but ultimately we want to promote an open system of economic and political relations."

Diplomacy, mediation can achieve 'durable peace' in Ukraine

In a reference to the meeting of African Union leaders with Russian President Vladimir Putin in June, Ramaphosa noted the efforts by 'Africa Peace Initiative' to ensure that children who were removed from their homes in Ukraine are returned to their families and that prisoners of war are exchanged.

"We firmly believe that dialogue, mediation and diplomacy is the only viable path to end the current conflict and achieve a durable peace."

