Top 10 world news: Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine, ISIS claims responsibility for Pak bomb blast & more

At least six, including a 10-year-old child, have been killed after missile strikes on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, the country's emergency services said Monday (July 31). In other news, the Islamic State (ISIS) group claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing at a political rally in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province the previous day that killed over 50 and injured hundreds more, reported Al Arabiya media portal.



The Indian Cricket Team receives a massive boost as ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah returns to the squad for the Ireland T20Is, starting August 18 in Dublin. Bumrah, who was out since September last year due to a back injury, will also lead the new-looking Indian side. Left-handed batter Rinku Singh has also earned maiden India call-up as fast bowler Prasidh Krishna makes the cut.

A Quran was set alight by two men outside Swedish Parliament in Stockholm on Monday (July 31), reported AFP. The incident reportedly took place at a protest similar to previous ones that stoked tensions between Sweden and the Islamic world.

The air forces of China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will conduct their first joint training in China's Xinjiang in August. According to a statement from the Chinese defence ministry on Monday (July 31), the FALCON Shield-2023 training aims to deepen pragmatic exchanges and cooperation between the two militaries and enhance mutual understanding and trust.

Western Africa's Niger is in global spotlight since last weekend's coup in capital Niamey when pro-West President Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown by his own presidential guards. The coup in Uranium-rich Niger, which forms a key part of Africa's Sahel region has drawn global condemnation.

At least two people were killed amid torrential rains and floods in the Chinese capital city, Beijing, on Monday (July 31) where roads were turned into rivers trapping hundreds of people overnight, as per media reports.



Spain: Tourist bus carrying 48 crashes in Asturias





A bus carrying 48 tourists, including children, overturned on Monday (July 31) as it was headed to the Lakes of Covadonga in Asturias, northern Spain. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, there were no fatalities and the police said that some people were injured in the crash.

The United Kingdom has pledged to grant “hundreds” of licences for North Sea oil and gas extraction, on Monday (July 31), in a bid to bolster its energy security, said the government. The announcement has since drawn criticism from environmental groups in the country and could hinder the country’s goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.